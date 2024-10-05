Milton forecast as a major hurricane, will impact Florida; DeSantis issues state of emergency in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, other counties

Tropical depression 14 was named by the National Hurricane Center this morning. About 2 hours later the NHC upgraded it to Tropical Storm Milton. And as of the 5PM update, the NHC believes Milton could be as powerful as a Category 3 hurricane before it impacts Florida next week.

🚨Tropical Storm #Milton is forecast to quickly intensify & is expected to be at or near major hurricane strength as it nears FL.

⚠️ HAVE A PLAN!

📢 Please listen to your local officials!

#FLwx pic.twitter.com/OH97SDgvub — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) October 5, 2024

Milton is expected to linger over the western Gulf of Mexico through the weekend, before it begins to accelerate eastward by the early workweek. By the early to middle part of the upcoming week, forecasters at the NHC anticipate that Milton will strengthen into potentially a category three hurricane.

This tropical development comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused devastating damage over parts of the Southeast and Mid Atlantic.

Late Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued the following Executive Order declaring a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties ahead of the storm, including Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

Also, FEMA encouraged Floridians to prepare for a possible hurricane.

"FEMA is monitoring the potential for tropical storm conditions which may affect areas in Florida late this weekend into the middle of next week. This storm may bring storm surge and heavy rainfall to areas recovering from hurricanes Helene and Debby and affect areas far from the coast," a release issued by the agency said.

FEMA said it was prepared to respond and stood ready to support the state with any request for resources. Hundreds of FEMA staff are on the ground in Florida supporting Helene recovery and coordinating with the state to prepare people for the next storm.

Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Milton is forecast to quickly intensify while it moves eastward to northeastward across the Gulf of Mexico and be at or near major hurricane strength when it reaches the west coast of the Florida Peninsula mid week.

2. There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of the Florida beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and check back for updates to the forecast.

3. Areas of heavy rainfall will impact portions of Florida Sunday and Monday well ahead of Milton, with heavy rainfall more directly related to the system expected later on Tuesday through Wednesday night. This rainfall brings the risk of flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with minor to moderate river flooding.

Regardless of the amount of strengthening that Milton undergoes, heavy rain is expected over the southern half of the Florida peninsula this week. The preliminary rainfall forecast through Saturday October 12 is between four and 8 inches for locations along and south of I-4 and for the immediate Atlantic Coast. The forecast for exact totals will likely change over the next few days, but the overall theme will remain consistent: Heavy rainfall for parts of the peninsula will pose a mounting threat for flash flooding next week.

This is an evolving weather situation. It's important to keep up with the forecast over the weekend. And check to make sure your family’s hurricane plan is up to date.

