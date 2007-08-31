© 2022 WGCU News
Basra Turf Concerns Grow as Brits Pack Up

By Jackie Northam
Published August 31, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

British troops are due to leave their base in central Basra on Friday and move to an airbase 10 miles outside the city — a preliminary step before a full withdrawal from Iraq, which is expected by the end of the year.

There's increasing concern that the withdrawal of British troops will intensify a turf battle between Shiite groups which, in turn, could leave vulnerable a vital supply route for U.S. forces, as well as the southern oil fields and the Port of Basra.

Military analysts say the United States — already stretched thin in Iraq — most likely will have to send its troops to Basra.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

National News
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
