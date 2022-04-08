Carlos Gimenez proposes bill to end mask requirements on airplanes and trains

Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez introduced legislation Thursday that would prevent the Transportation Safety Administration from requiring passengers on airplanes to wear masks in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Gimenez’s “America Reopens Act” would prevent any federal agency or entity that receives federal funding from requiring vaccination, testing or masking for travelers if they are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. The legislation would effectively strike down the TSA policy that requires masking on airplanes, trains and subways.

The TSA directive, adopted early in the pandemic, was extended in March to last through April 18. Another extension is possible amid concerns of a new wave.

