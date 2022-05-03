Paper Grotto Live Performance opens Friday at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

The City of Fort Myers’ Biennial Grant Recipient Show opens at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center on Friday, May 6th in conjunction with Art Walk. Local artist Lily Hatchett will open the exhibition with a performance of her Paper Grotto Live with musical accompaniment by award-winning flutist Kat Epple.

Paper Grotto is an art happening that combines sculpture, drawing, video and live performance. The latter incorporates aspects of Butoh, a form of theater that features a diverse range of activities, techniques and motivations for dance, performance and movement. Butoh is traditionally performed in white body makeup with slow hyper-controlled movement and playful or grotesque imagery in extreme or absurd environments. Like a grotto, as Hatchett explains:

"A grotto is a type of cave and Butoh is a type of art that is performed in caves, so the whole thing made sense. Grotto has been used in religion as a place where you see the Madonna. Grotto also comes from the word grotesque, and grostesque means from the grotto, strangely enough."

As the name implies, Hatchett’s grotto is fashioned from paper, or to be more precise, seven totem-like white paper sculptures that range between six and eight feet in height. She arranges them in a way that resembles a cave or grotto, and during daylight hours, Hatchett’s monochromatic sculptural environment is not unlike Louise Nevelson’s Dawn’s Forest, which greeted travelers passing through RSW back in 2012 and can be seen today in Hayes Hall at Naples’ Baker Museum of Art. But Hatchett’s history with paper sculpture has a more amusing origin, as Lily relates.

"I’ve worked with paper my whole life, including large drawings," she said. "But it really came out of having to sit through banquets and dinner parties where my dad was speaking and my mom and my brother and I would be sitting there watching our ice cream melt and then I started making paper dogs out of napkins just to entertain whoever was sitting next to me. And they like it. And I found that I had a knack for wrinkling paper and having it look like something."

But unlike the assemblages in Dawn’s Forest, Hatchett’s pieces are more than mere sculptures. At night and during performances, they function as movie screens.

"When you project a movie, you project it on a white screen so this becomes a substitute for just a blank white screen," she said. "It’s white because I project video on it. It looks great. And also the white connection with the original Butoh performances being performed by people who coated themselves with clown white."

Hatchett gives credit to Mike Lawler for the use of video in her Paper Grotto performances. Lawler played piano and synthesizer for the Allman Brothers between 1980 and 1982. Lily travelled with the band – along with other rock groups – and got to see all kinds of projection videos. But she especially liked what Lawler did with oil lights projected with an opaque projector.

In Hatchett’s case, the video comes from three sources. The first is a clip of a mop bobbing in the wake behind a Circle Line ferry that she worked on when she was still living in New York City. The second is garden-variety foliage, like the ferns of fantail palm growing in her backyard. And the third is a red-shoed marionette with whom she has a special relationship to which Hatchett will only allude.

"I got rights from Moby to do a marionette show using Moby music and that’s on my YouTube channel, and that’s the marionette and then she gets twisted into some deep filtering too. And then I use that video to do further things to the marionette."

The colored filters that Hatchett uses give the videos with a non-linear, abstract quality that infuse her static sculptures with a kinetic aspect that makes them appear to move or shift about. For those of you who are J.R.R. Tolkien fans, think Treebeard and the Ents.

But Hatchett also uses performers to provide further movement. Besides herself and her husband and fellow artist David Hatchett, popular local actor Trace Meier often appears in Paper Grotto performances.

"He’s so gifted. He’s one of the first people I met here in Fort Myers," she said of Trace Meier. "He was in Kiss Me Kate. He was the lead. And like I’m ‘I love this guy, he’s like Broadway-worthy’ and then when he was willing to perform with us I was totally honored and thrilled to have him, and he’s been pretty much a regular in my shows ever since."

Dressed in white and wearing dog heads, the actors become part of Hatchett’s activated projection screen. And they don’t just interact with each other and the paper sculptures. Hatchett provides them with toys because, after all, what dog doesn’t enjoy playing with toys?

There’s a long tradition in theater of actors wearing animal heads, but religious and spiritual metaphors aside, dogs resonate with the audiences who turn out for Paper Grotto performances, especially children. On more than one occasion, a child has come out of the audience to pet the dogs on stage, as happened when they were performing in New Orleans several years ago during a fringe film festival.

"A kid walked on stage … a little kid, like maybe a five-year-old … and started petting us on the head. There were four of us in the show. We didn’t want to scare the kid, so we got down on our hands and knees and the kid’s petting on us the head," she recalled. "And the mom’s like, ‘Come here, come here.’ No, he wanted to stay in the show. It was a real primal response from a kid who has no awareness of anything other than this is good, and I think I had that same kind of response from people who’d never seen performance art and maybe weren’t that sophisticated about art in general."

In addition to the sculpture, actors, and colorful video, Paper Grotto Live! has come to be known for its music. Lily’s husband, David, wrote a song called “Shadow World” that’s particularly appropriate in Paper Grotto performances. But while they have their own original prerecorded soundtrack, Hatchett and her team relish performing to the musical accompaniment provided by Kat Epple, and other local musicians such as Nathan Dyke and Sonic Combine.

"The music really influences the performance. It’s not about whether it live or recorded. It’s about what’s playing," she said. "All my performers like working with Kat because she has that beautiful, melodious flute thing going on that’s really cool."

A Peabody, Edward R Murrow, and EMMY Award-winning composer and flutist, Epple has released 42 original music albums, composed film scores for National Geographic, Nova and Valentino Fashions, and has performed at the United Nations and museums around the world including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Guggenheim and Bob Rauschenberg Gallery. And she’ll be performing with Paper Grotto at the opening of the Grant Recipient Show.

So make plans to visit the Fort Myers River District during Art Walk on Friday, May 6th and drop by the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center around 7:30 for the performance of Paper Grotto Live. For WGCU News, this is Tom Hall.

FUN FACTS:

Lily’s husband, David, knew Louise Nevelson. Both he and Lily are very conversant with her body of work and Lily is extremely flattered by any comparisons of her Paper Grotto environments with Dawn’s Forest.

