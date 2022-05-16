Confrontations set tone at Fort Myers abortion protest...

1 of 18 — Abortion Protest18.JPG 2 of 18 — Abortion Protest14.JPG 3 of 18 — Abortion Protest15.JPG 4 of 18 — Abortion Protest16.JPG 5 of 18 — Abortion Protest17.JPG 6 of 18 — Abortion Protest13.JPG 7 of 18 — Abortion Protest12.JPG 8 of 18 — Abortion Protest11.JPG 9 of 18 — Abortion Protest10.JPG 10 of 18 — Abortion Protest09.JPG 11 of 18 — Abortion Protest08.JPG 12 of 18 — Abortion Protest07.JPG 13 of 18 — Abortion Protest06.JPG 14 of 18 — Abortion Protest04.JPG 15 of 18 — Abortion Protest05.JPG 16 of 18 — Abortion Protest03.JPG 17 of 18 — Abortion Protest02.JPG 18 of 18 — Abortion Protest01.JPG

Hundreds of abortion and anti-abortion advocates turned out on Saturday for the 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest in downtown Fort Myers.

The demonstration was as a direct response to the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling that it is positioned to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed a person’s constitutional right to have an abortion.

The confrontations during the three-hour event along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard were broken up by Fort Myers Police and private security officers.

Members of the Proud Boys, religious leaders, and local politicians spoke to protestors via bullhorns.

The Fort Myers protest was one of hundreds taking place throughout the United States.