Confrontations set tone at Fort Myers abortion protest...
Confrontations set tone at Fort Myers abortion protest...
Hundreds of abortion and anti-abortion advocates turned out on Saturday for the 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest in downtown Fort Myers.
The demonstration was as a direct response to the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling that it is positioned to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed a person’s constitutional right to have an abortion.
The confrontations during the three-hour event along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard were broken up by Fort Myers Police and private security officers.
Members of the Proud Boys, religious leaders, and local politicians spoke to protestors via bullhorns.
The Fort Myers protest was one of hundreds taking place throughout the United States.