A tropical storm warning is in effect for much of central, south and southwest Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the coast of Florida from Anna Maria Island to the Keys on the west coast and on the east coast from Cape Canaveral southward. Meteorologist Megan Borowski says that tropical storm conditions are possible in these areas over the next 48 hours.

"The disturbance over the southern Gulf is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm later today, and come ashore the Lee Island Coast sometime on Saturday. " said Borowski. "While tropical storm force wind gusts will be possible over Central and South Florida, I'm more concerned about rainfall from this system. Between today and Sunday, upwards of 10" accumulations are possible over South Florida."

Borowski says that the rain shield from this system will push into the Keys, South, and Central Florida today from southwest to northeast. She says that in areas where heavy rain persists, flash flooding will be a major concern.

WGCU is a member of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) and is your dedicated source for storm coverage throughout hurricane season. Stay connected at 90.1 Fort Myers/Naples and 91.7FM in Marco Island, and follow coverage on social media.