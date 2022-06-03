Tropical Storm Watch issued for Central and South Florida ahead of system

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the coast of Florida from Anna Maria Island to the Keys on the west coast and on the east coast from Cape Canaveral southward. Meteorologist Megan Borowski says that tropical storm conditions are possible in these areas over the next 48 hours.

"The disturbance over the southern Gulf is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm later today, and come ashore the Lee Island Coast sometime on Saturday. While tropical storm force wind gusts will be possible over Central and South Florida, I'm more concerned about rainfall from this system. Between today and Sunday, upwards of 10" accumulations are possible over South Florida", Borowski says.

