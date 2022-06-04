Heavy rains and flooding are the main concern from the tropical storm on Saturday

Update 5am Saturday June 4, 2022

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee, Inland Manatee, Inland Sarasota, and Polk County.

Heavy rains and flooding continue to be the main concern for much of our area. Isolated tornadoes are also in the forecast for South Florida.

From the National Weather Service: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 87. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A Flood Watch is in effect throughout Southwest Florida through Saturday evening. Counties effected are: Highlands-DeSoto-Coastal Sarasota-Coastal Charlotte-Coastal Lee- Inland Sarasota-Inland Charlotte-Inland Lee- Including the cities of Arcadia, Englewood, North Port, Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Avon Park, Cape Coral, Venice, Sebring, Babcock Ranch, Port Charlotte, Captiva, Lehigh Acres, Sanibel, and Placid Lakes.

