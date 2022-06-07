Fla Supreme Court to hear Preemption Gun Law Case

On June 9, the state Supreme Court will hear a case challenging a 2011 Florida law that preempts local governments from enacting their own gun safety measures. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is a plaintiff in the case. Fried has been in office since 2019 and is a Democratic candidate for governor in November. She spoke with WGCU’s Cary Barbor about gun reform.

