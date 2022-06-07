© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fla Supreme Court to hear Preemption Gun Law Case

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published June 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
CommissionerFried-Desk2a.jpg
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried

On June 9, the state Supreme Court will hear a case challenging a 2011 Florida law that preempts local governments from enacting their own gun safety measures. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is a plaintiff in the case. Fried has been in office since 2019 and is a Democratic candidate for governor in November. She spoke with WGCU’s Cary Barbor about gun reform.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags

WGCU News
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
  1. Public Health Advocates Push Gun Safety Over Gun Control
  2. Gun Safety Activists to Florida Legislature: Reject Gun Bills