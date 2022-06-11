How is inflation affecting you and what are your concerns for the future? Let us know

Inflation is hitting Americans hard.

Rates are the highest they've been in 40 years, and it's affecting all parts of the economy. From the grocery store, to the gas pump and the cost of housing, Americans are paying more.

We want to dig deeper on this impact and hear directly from you about how you are coping with this moment and what you see for the future.

Please fill out the form below and an NPR producer or reporter may follow up with you.

