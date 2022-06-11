© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mass shootings unite community in hurt and hope. The March For Our Lives in Fort Myers in pictures

WGCU | By Kinfay Moroti
Published June 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT
MFOL08.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
The recent mass shootings moved more than 400 people to attend the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers, and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.
MFOL01.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
The voice Emerson Black heard as tears fell down her face was familiar. Her mother, Lydia Antunes Black, let the 16-year-old know that she wasn't alone in her hurt. Lydia was also hurt deeply by the recent mass shootings across the United States. Those deaths moved Emerson and Lydia to attend the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. More than 400 people attended the event that was one of hundreds held across the country. Local students, teachers and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.
MFOL02.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
The recent mass shootings moved more than 400 people to attend the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.
MFOL03.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
The recent mass shootings moved more than 400 people to attend the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers, and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.
MFOL04.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Moved by recent mass shootings, Amany Elgendy, was among more than 400 people attending the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers, and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.
MFOL05.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
The recent mass shootings moved more than 400 people to attend the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers, and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.
MFOL06.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Moved by recent mass shootings across the United States, Am I Next Project members, were among more than 400 people attending the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers, and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.
MFOL07.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Moved by recent mass shootings across the United States, Ashley Paris, was among more than 400 people attending the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.
MFOL08.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
The recent mass shootings moved more than 400 people to attend the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.
MFOL09.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Moved by recent mass shootings across the United States, Am I Next Project members, were among more than 400 people attending the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.
MFOL10.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Moved by recent mass shootings across the United States, Carling Witt, was among more than 400 people attending the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers, and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.
MFOL11.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Moved by recent mass shootings across the United States, Am I Next Project members, were among more than 400 people attending the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed.

Kinfay Moroti
See stories by Kinfay Moroti