Mass shootings unite community in hurt and hope. The March For Our Lives in Fort Myers in pictures WGCU | By Kinfay Moroti Published June 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Kinfay Moroti / The recent mass shootings moved more than 400 people to attend the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. The event was one of hundreds held across the United States. Local students, teachers, and parents spoke of the toll that gun violence is having on their lives. Activists and community leaders called for legislative change. A moment of silence was observed. Kinfay Moroti / The voice Emerson Black heard as tears fell down her face was familiar. Her mother, Lydia Antunes Black, let the 16-year-old know that she wasn't alone in her hurt. Lydia was also hurt deeply by the recent mass shootings across the United States. Those deaths moved Emerson and Lydia to attend the March For Our Lives rally on Saturday in downtown Fort Myers. 