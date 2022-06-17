World Cup 2026 is coming to Miami

The World Cup is coming to Miami in 2026! Brace yourself, South Florida, for the longest, wildest, most global party this area has ever seen.

FIFA, the world soccer governing body, announced on Thursday the long-awaited list of cities and venues that will host the 2026 World Cup, which is being held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. As expected, Miami and Hard Rock Stadium made the cut.

A spirited crowd of fans and elected officials packed popular soccer pub Fritz & Franz Bierhaus in Coral Gables to watch the televised announcement on big screens. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and Rolando Aedo, Chief Operating Officer of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau were among the dignitaries in attendance.

