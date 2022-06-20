DeSantis reverses course, allows state healthcare providers to order COVID vaccines for kids

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now allowing healthcare providers, including pediatricians and children’s hospitals, to order COVID-19 vaccines from a federal program for children between six months and 5 years old, a reversal from earlier this week, White House officials told McClatchy.

The decision will expand access to pediatric coronavirus vaccines for parents across the state, which, under DeSantis’ previous position, would have been limited to seeking vaccines at a select number of community health centers and facilities participating in a federal retail pharmacy program.

State health facilities will still not be placing orders for vaccine doses, a Biden administration official said.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

