Lighting get stomped by Avalanche in Game 2 of Stanley Cup finals
Looking like the better team by far against the defending champions, the Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, taking a 2-0 lead.
Valeri Nichushkin scored his seventh and eighth goals of the playoffs. And playoff MVP front-runner Cale Makar scored twice in the third period.
Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Monday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
STANLEY CUP FINAL SCHEDULE:
Game 1: Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Colorado 7, Tampa Bay 0
Game 3: Monday at Tampa, 8
Game 4: Wednesday at Tampa, 8
*-Game 5: Friday at Colorado, 8
*-Game 6: June 26 at Tampa, 8
*-Game 7: June 28 at Colorado, 8
*-if necessary
