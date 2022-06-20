© 2022 WGCU News
Lighting get stomped by Avalanche in Game 2 of Stanley Cup finals

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 20, 2022
Looking like the better team by far against the defending champions, the Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, taking a 2-0 lead.

Valeri Nichushkin scored his seventh and eighth goals of the playoffs. And playoff MVP front-runner Cale Makar scored twice in the third period.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Monday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

STANLEY CUP FINAL SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Colorado 7, Tampa Bay 0

Game 3: Monday at Tampa, 8

Game 4: Wednesday at Tampa, 8

*-Game 5: Friday at Colorado, 8

*-Game 6: June 26 at Tampa, 8

*-Game 7: June 28 at Colorado, 8

*-if necessary

Associated Press
