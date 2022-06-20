Photo Essay of Saturday's Juneteenth Community Festival in Fort Myers

Finding faith on Juneteenth...

Kinfay Moroti /

Faith Butler found something special while walking Saturday along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The music and laughter coming from Roberto Clemente Park raised her curiosity. She followed it, and saw more than 200 people celebrating Juneteenth — the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

The Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved persons in 1863. However, the news didn't reach enslaved African-Americans in Texas until June 1865.

The Juneteenth Community Festival on Saturday featured motivational speakers, live dance and musical performances, and local students received awards.

Kinfay Moroti /

As Butler walked through the park, she met members of the Sisterhood in Christ. She shared her struggles. They prayed over her.

Butler found her faith.

Kinfay Moroti /

Travell Oakes was among more than 200 people attending the Juneteenth Community Festival on Saturday at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers.

Kinfay Moroti /

Julissa Jean-Bart performs a dance on Saturday at the Juneteenth Community Festival at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers.

Kinfay Moroti /

Jamesha Barnes performs a praise dance on Saturday at the Juneteenth Community Festival at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers.

Kinfay Moroti /

Vincent Barnes performs on Saturday at the Juneteenth Community Festival at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers.