© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photo Essay of Saturday's Juneteenth Community Festival in Fort Myers

WGCU | By Kinfay Moroti
Published June 20, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT
Juneteenth03.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/

Finding faith on Juneteenth...

Juneteenth01.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/

Faith Butler found something special while walking Saturday along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The music and laughter coming from Roberto Clemente Park raised her curiosity. She followed it, and saw more than 200 people celebrating Juneteenth — the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

The Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved persons in 1863. However, the news didn't reach enslaved African-Americans in Texas until June 1865.

The Juneteenth Community Festival on Saturday featured motivational speakers, live dance and musical performances, and local students received awards.

Juneteenth04.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/

As Butler walked through the park, she met members of the Sisterhood in Christ. She shared her struggles. They prayed over her.

Butler found her faith.

Juneteenth02.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/

Travell Oakes was among more than 200 people attending the Juneteenth Community Festival on Saturday at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers.

Juneteenth03.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/

Julissa Jean-Bart performs a dance on Saturday at the Juneteenth Community Festival at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers.

Juneteenth05.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/

Jamesha Barnes performs a praise dance on Saturday at the Juneteenth Community Festival at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers.

Juneteenth06.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/

Vincent Barnes performs on Saturday at the Juneteenth Community Festival at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers.

Juneteenth07.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/

Tags

JuneteenthFort MyersWGCU News
Kinfay Moroti
See stories by Kinfay Moroti