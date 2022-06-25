Health news June 22, 2022

U.S. health officials announce Covid-19 Vaccines for children

The White House says Florida doctors will be able to order COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 from the federal government. According to the Associated Press, the announcement came after Governor Ron DeSantis said the state would not order and distribute the shots in the state. Florida was the only jurisdiction in the nation to decline to place advance orders for the pediatric shots. U.S. health officials announced Saturday they have opened COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots. These children can start getting these vaccines this week.

NCH closes its psychiatric unit

NCH announced in early June that it is closing its 12-bed inpatient psychiatric unit effective July 1. Patients who need that level of mental health care will be referred to the David Lawrence Centers, the nonprofit, privately-run mental health organization in Collier County. The hospital system says the reason for the unit closure is so it can focus on its core purpose of providing medical services.

Florida adds a new color to its Alert System

Florida will add a new color to its alert system for missing and endangered persons beginning July 1st -- purple. Purple Alerts are for adults with an intellectual or developmental disability or another kind of disability who police believe are in immediate danger. They will go out to cell phones and email accounts and -- if they involve a specific vehicle -- can be displayed on digital road signs for up to six hours. WMFE reports you can sign up now to receive Purple Alerts by going to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website.

