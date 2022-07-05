© 2022 WGCU News
LCSO launches a death investigation after drowning incident involving two children under 10 at FGCU Lakefront Beach

WGCU | By John Davis
Published July 5, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
SanCarlos.jpg
San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue District via Facebook
/
A Facebook post from the San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue District reads "At 2:48pm today (July 4) San Carlos Park Fire District was dispatched to a drowning at FGCU Lakefront Beach located at 12151 FGCU Pkwy. East. Two victims were treated, one female under the age of 10, one male under the age of 10. Both victims are in critical condition

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation following a drowning incident, Monday, involving two children in a lake on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University.

A social media post from the San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District says two victims, a boy and a girl both under 10 years old, were transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center in critical condition.

The drowning occurred at FGCU’s Lakefront Beach on Lake Como. The Lee County Sheriff’s office confirmed with the News-Press that both children died and that they don’t believe a crime was committed stemming from the tragedy.

FGCU President Mike Martin issued a brief statement alerting the campus community of the drowning and stating “Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, and we thank the first responders from several agencies for their heroic efforts.”

WGCU is seeking further information and will update this story when possible.

