LCSO launches a death investigation after drowning incident involving two children under 10 at FGCU Lakefront Beach

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation following a drowning incident, Monday, involving two children in a lake on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University.

A social media post from the San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District says two victims, a boy and a girl both under 10 years old, were transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center in critical condition.

The drowning occurred at FGCU’s Lakefront Beach on Lake Como. The Lee County Sheriff’s office confirmed with the News-Press that both children died and that they don’t believe a crime was committed stemming from the tragedy.

FGCU President Mike Martin issued a brief statement alerting the campus community of the drowning and stating “Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, and we thank the first responders from several agencies for their heroic efforts.”

WGCU is seeking further information and will update this story when possible.