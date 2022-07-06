Pediatric Covid vax clinic being held Thursday afternoon

If you’ve been anxious to get your young child vaccinated against Covid-19, you should know that Mackoul Pediatrics in Cape Coral is hosting a free vaccine clinic Thursday, July 7, from 2 to 4 pm. You don’t need an appointment, just show up at 206 SE 16th Place in Cape Coral. Vaccines are free and everyone is welcome--that includes children over 6 months of age and adults. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The vaccine administered will be Moderna and the recipient will need a second dose which will be offered in 4 weeks at the same location. Bring a photo ID and insurance card if you have them.

