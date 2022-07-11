Gas prices hit a two-month low in Florida

Gas prices have hit a two-month low, down 14 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to AAA Auto Club, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the state is now $4.41.

While that’s 47 cents per gallon cheaper than last month, the cost is still $1.40 higher than one year ago.

The current drop is being attributed to falling gasoline futures prices and concerns about a potential recession.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says it costs $7 less to fill up a 15-gallon tank than it did just last month.

“If this downward trend in oil prices continues, gas prices could potentially dip below $4 per gallon by the end of the summer,” Jenkins said.

Florida’s most expensive gas is being sold in the southern Florida market of West Palm Beach, Naples and Fort Lauderdale.

The cheapest gas in the state continues to be found in the Panhandle markets of Fort Walton Beach and Panama City.

