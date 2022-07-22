Water Quality Report

WATER QUALITY UPDATE FOR JULY 22, 2022

The no-swim advisory at the Bonita Beach Park has been lifted.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is advising the public it is OK to swim at Bonita Beach Park, which for the last week had been under a no-swim advisory due to high levels of the Enterococcus bacteria. The park is at 27954 Hickory Boulevard in Bonita Springs.

Water quality testing on July 20 showed harmful bacteria amounts under the “beach action” level, which means that the water at the park meets recreational quality standards.

Red Tide

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reporting that the red tide organism, Karenia brevis is not being observed in Southwest Florida.

Blue-green algae health alert cancelled

A health alert issued last week due to an outbreak of blue-green algae at the Davis Boat Ramp near the Franklin Locks on the Caloosahatchee River has been lifted. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection gave the all-clear after taking samples of the water and no longer finding high levels of cyanobacteria toxins.

The Davis Boat Ramp and the nearby Alva Boat Ramp both allow the public to launch watercraft into the Caloosahatchee River. The water surrounding the ramps tests positive for high levels of cyanobacteria, which is a toxin at the heart of a blue-green algae bloom, rather frequently during the summer.

While there were no high levels of blue-green algae toxins, water samples taken from the Alva Boat Ramp earlier this week found some components of cyanobacteria in the water. Not only does that often result in a nasty scum on the surface, along with floating dead mats of algae, but it can also make people and animals sick when interacting with the water or breathing nearby air. Exposure to high levels of blue-green algae and their toxins can cause diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, as well as skin, eye or throat irritation, and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties

If any type of water quality alert is issued, you can find the details here in WGCU’s Water Quality Report.

