Early voting begins Aug. 13 in Collier County

Early Voting for the August 23 Primary Election begins tomorrow, August 13, and registered voters can vote at any of the 11 locations across Collier County.



Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamami Trail, Naples, Naples, FL 34112

Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139

Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116

NEW Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120

Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120 Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142

Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109

Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145

Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8 th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102

Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102 North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109

NEW South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113

South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113 Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104

Voters can also drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at a Secure Ballot Intake Station, which can be found at each early voting site.

In order to participate in the Primary Election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by July 25, 2022.

For more information about Early Voting including locations, directions and wait times, visit www.CollierVotes.gov.