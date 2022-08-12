Early voting begins Aug. 13 in Collier County
Early Voting for the August 23 Primary Election begins tomorrow, August 13, and registered voters can vote at any of the 11 locations across Collier County.
- Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamami Trail, Naples, Naples, FL 34112
- Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139
- Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116
- NEW Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120
- Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142
- Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109
- Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145
- Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102
- North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109
- NEW South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113
- Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104
Voters can also drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at a Secure Ballot Intake Station, which can be found at each early voting site.
In order to participate in the Primary Election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by July 25, 2022.
For more information about Early Voting including locations, directions and wait times, visit www.CollierVotes.gov.