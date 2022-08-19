Moore About Business: Largest grant to FGCU will go a long way for education and employee development in Southwest Florida

Recently, Florida Gulf Coast University Vice President and Vice Provost for Strategy and Program Innovation Aysegul Timur, Ph.D., spoke about the power of micro credentialing and then made a major announcement.

"So a year ago I had this audacious idea that we partner across the board with our school district, technical colleges, other institutions, FutureMakers, everyone together, and then we really focus on changing the way we do relationships; changing the way we provide education," said Timur.

"We applied to the Economic Development Administration's. 'Good Jobs Challenge Grant'...It's a large grant that the federal government was planning to issue. And ladies and gentlemen, yesterday we got the news that Southwest Florida, FGCU was recognized for a $23 million grant."

This is the largest grant in FGCU's history, and it has the potential to transform the Southwest Florida economy.

FGCU plans to recruit rural, Black, and Hispanic job seekers into pipelines that will result in industry-recognized credentials and a career with local employers.

FGCU is also partnering with employers that are strengthening American supply chains: Airglades International Airport, which is developing a new cargo airport; and medical device company Arthrex, which is addressing global shortages in critical medical devices.

Now we have a significant investment to help us build sustainable programs and systems that will contribute to the long term growth and success of our local economy. Read the full press release on the grant award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration here.

"Moore About Business" is provided by the founder and publisher of "Southwest Florida Business Today," Karen P. Moore.