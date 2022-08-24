Demings wins Democratic primary and will challenge for Rubio's US Senate seat

Democratic Rep. Val Demings will challenge Republican Marco Rubio for his U.S. Senate seat in November.

Democrats chose Val Demings over Brian Rush, William Sanchez and Ricardo de la Fuente in Tuesday's Florida primary election.

Demings, a former Orlando police chief, has represented Florida’s 10th congressional district since 2017.

She was greeted by dozens of supporters, waving “chief” signs and cheering her on at Camping World Stadium, where she made her acceptance speech.

Demings says she’s ready to fight to maintain abortion rights in the state and across the country.

"We’re not going back. We’re not," Demings said. "There are women and men and people of all races and ages who suffered, bled and died for us to have the constitutional rights that we enjoy. We’re not going back.”

Demings has already out-fundraised Rubio, who has maintained his seat in the Senate since 2011, bringing in about $10 million more from supporters.

