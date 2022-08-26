Avelo Airlines adds three new nonstop points from Fort Myers; RSW reports good July numbers

Avelo Airlines starts nonstop service in November from Southwest Florida International Airport to points in Michigan and North Carolina.

The announcement came as RSW listed its second-best July in the airport's 39-year history. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 13 percent compared to last year. Meanwhile, Page Field reported July was its best month in nearly four decades.

Nonstop flights from RSW to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, begin three times weekly on Nov. 10.

Twice weekly nonstop flights kickoff on Nov. 11 from RSW to Kalamazoo and Lansing, Michigan.

Fares for the flights will be from $69 one way.

Avelo, headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates a fleet of Next Generation 737-700 aircraft. The airline began service on April 28, 2021, and now flies to nearly 30 destinations across the U.S. from Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport, Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport and Orlando International Airport.

The noted increase at RSW came despite a 17.6 decrease in July 2022 over July 2021 with 671,225 passengers traveling through RSW.

The traffic leader in July was Delta with 177,355 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (132,296), American (122,450), JetBlue (72,852) and United (68,847).

RSW had 5,213 aircraft operations, a decrease of 26 percent compared to July 2021.

Page Field (FMY) saw 16,000 operations, a 58 percent increase compared to July 2021, which made it the best single month at FMY in nearly 40 years.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 10.3 million passengers in 2021 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.