FGCU women's soccer team improves to 1-2 with win over Southern Jaguars

The FGCU women's soccer team improved to 1-2 on the season Thursday, marking its first win with a 4-1 routing of the Southern Jaguars at Pickering Field.

"It's great to get our first win under us," said head coach Jim Blankenship. "I love the way we played and I feel like we've gotten better each game. It's nice to be rewarded with some pretty goals and great team effort."

Sophomore Ashley Labbe (Lake Worth, Fla./Suncoast HS) scored twice in the Southern game after notching an assist in each of the first two games. Junior Louise Lillback (Stockholm, Sweden/Tibble Gymnasium) and redshirt-freshman Lindsey Saad (Albuquerque, N.M./Brighton HS/Washington State) also added goals for the Eagles.

The relentless Eagle offense took 34 shots, half of which were on goal, and allowed just five shot attempts. The Eagles also had a 6-1 advantage on corner kicks.

The Eagles next game will be at 1 p.m. Sunday against the University of Central Florida Knights at the Orlando UCF Soccer and Track complex.

