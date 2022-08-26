Moore About Business: Northstar Technologies

In the face of ongoing supply chain disruption, labor shortages and a lack of affordable housing, let’s look at Northstar Technologies, a local construction company, that looks to have an innovative solution. Employees Duane Parker and Elijah Basile recently described the company, its goals and its products.

Northstar building systems are designed and engineered with advanced composite materials called fiber reinforced polymer or FRP, made of high-performance resin systems, and high-strength, high-stiffness glass fiber reinforcement.

FRP building technology is 75% lighter than structural steel, and stronger than structural steel on a pound-for-pound basis, reducing structural requirements, foundations, installation equipment and personnel.

Structures are produced in-factory increasing quality control while minimizing construction timelines. The company provides 100% FRP composite building systems and methods approved for residential, commercial, and industrial construction.

Basile explained how this system reduces costs.

“We’re flipping the switch on how we do labor here, " said Basile, "With our system we don’t really need as much labor onsite. So that is a benefit to us because as in today’s market conditions, there’s a labor shortage. With a untrained five-man crew, we erected 30 walls in 8 hours.”

He then shared his thoughts on affordable housing.

“My goal is to target the affordable housing market. We recently launched our small footprint homes ranging between 460 square feet to 950. We then are able to erect the entire system in 6-8 weeks. depending on permitting."

Duane Parker added, “We can plug-and-play however it works for you... 21:33 That’s the unique thing about having an automated manufacturing system. Whatever you want, we’ll do it, there are no restrictions.”

