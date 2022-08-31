Minnesota Twins announce 2023 Spring Training home schedule

The Minnesota Twins today announced the home schedule for their 2023 Spring Training campaign, the club’s 33rd at Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers.

The Twins’ 2023 spring schedule features 33 total games (17 home, 16 road), including a home exhibition on March 9 against a to-be-determined opponent from the upcoming World Baseball Classic tournament. The Grapefruit League openers are set for February 25; the Twins will play a pair of split squad games that day, including a home game at Hammond Stadium against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Highlights of the Twins’ 17 Grapefruit League home games include three contests against the Rays (February 25, and March 16 and 21) and Atlanta Braves (February 28, and March 19 and 25); two games apiece against the Boston Red Sox (March 3 and 11), Baltimore Orioles (March 7 and 17) and Pittsburgh Pirates (March 14 and 27); as well as single games against the Philadelphia Phillies (March 1), Detroit Tigers (March 5), New York Yankees (March 13) and Toronto Blue Jays (March 23).

The Twins will conclude their Spring Training schedule on March 28 with a road game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, FL, before beginning the 2023 regular season on March 30 with an Opening Day contest against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

For information regarding 2023 Minnesota Twins Spring Training season and group ticket packages, call 1-800-33-TWINS. Full ticket information and game times for the Twins’ 2023 Spring Training home season at Lee County Sports Complex will be announced at a later date.

