von Arx Wildlife Hospital remains open during Nature Center temporary closure in September

NAPLES – The Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s von Arx Wildlife Hospital will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during temporary closure of the Conservancy’s Nature Center Sept. 4 to 27. The center will be closed for maintenance work on buildings and grounds.

Administrative offices are open for business as usual during the Nature Center closure. Normal operating hours at the Nature Center are expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28.

Over 4,000 injured, sick, and orphaned native animals are admitted to the von Arx Wildlife Hospital each year. Most of those injuries stem from interactions that involve humans — including car strikes, domestic pet attacks, window collisions, fishing line and hook injuries, gunshots, and toxicosis.

If you find injured or orphaned native wildlife, contact the von Arx Wildlife Hospital at 239-262-2273 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Check www.Conservancy.org for additional Nature Center updates.

