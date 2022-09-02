Lee County deputy wrangles large eastern diamondback at Bonita National residence

Lee County is home to some amazing, yet dangerous, wildlife species.

Overnight, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff's Office South District received a call in reference to a large eastern diamondback rattlesnake near a home at Bonita National.

Deputy Jim VanPelt, who is licensed through the Florida Wildlife Commission as a large-constrictor contractor, used his training and experience to wrangle this large rattler using the proper equipment.

After VanPelt captured the venomous rattler the snake was safely relocated to a desolate area.

The Sheriff's Office reminds Southwest Florida residents that if you encounter a venomous animal, do not approach and contact a licensed professional for removal.

While Deputy VanPelt was able to do this without harming the animal, not all deputies are experienced certified serpent specialists..

A video of the capture can be seen here.

