Moore About Business: New speculative warehouse logistics facility in Punta Gorda provides a growth opportunity for the region

Equus Capital Partners, a developer and real estate investment management company headquartered in Pennsylvania, recently broke ground on a 378,000-square-foot speculative warehouse logistics facility. The project, named Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics Center, is in Punta Gorda.

The facility is being constructed within the Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park with immediate access to I-75. It is strategically located midway between Naples and Tampa/St. Petersburg– a region that continues to see strong population and job growth.

In fact, the population within a two-hour drive of Punta Gorda is 5.5 million. According to Dave Gammon, Charlotte County Economic Development director, larger speculative industrial space south of the Tampa Bay industrial market has been non-existent up to this point.

Dan DiLella Jr., an Equus officer said, “We are very excited about the opportunity to bring a new, Class A speculative warehouse logistics facility to this market.” He noted, “The west coast of Florida is one of the strongest and fastest growing regions in the Southeast U.S.”

DiLella continued, “Upon completion, the project brings jobs to the community, adds supply-chain efficiency for a user in the region and increases the real estate tax base in the county.”

Dave Gammon added, “There is really no secret why distribution companies like Cheney Brothers and FedEx have expanded their operations here. Logistically, it’s a dream location for any distribution company looking to service markets north to Tampa and south to Naples.”