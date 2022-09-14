Collier Supervisor of Elections launches annual high school voter registration challenge

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office is challenging local high school students to register and pre-register to vote ahead of the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

So far, the following schools are signed up to participate in the 2022 High School Voter Registration Challenge: Barron Collier High School, First Baptist Academy, Golden Gate High School, Gulf Coast High School, Lely High School, Marco Island Academy, and Palmetto Ridge High School. The school with the highest level of participation after their registration drive will be presented with a plaque from Jennifer J. Edwards, Supervisor of Elections.

Registered voters must be US citizens and must be at least 18 years old. Students under 18 are encouraged to pre-register to vote as early as the age of 16. Visit www.CollierVotes.gov to view past winners of the challenge and other upcoming voter outreach events.

