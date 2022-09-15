Annual Captiva Coastal Cleanup planned for Sept. 24

An event designed to keep pristine shores and waterways clean and enjoyable, the third annual Captiva Coastal Cleanup, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Established by local Capt. Jimmy Burnsed of the Santiva Saltwater Fishing Team and his wife Sarah the Captiva Coastal Cleanup calls on the community to help keep the island beautiful by organizing a day to pick up debris along surrounding island shorelines and waterways.

Efforts will focus primarily on the mangrove shoreline and waters ranging from North Captiva to Cayo Costa.

The cleanup is a collective effort led by the Burnseds in partnership with Keep Lee County Beautiful and partners including Captiva Cruises, Captiva Rod & Gun Club, McCarthy’s Marina, Santiva Saltwater Fishing Team and Scuba Quest.

Local guides from Santiva Saltwater Fishing Team will lead island boaters in efforts along the coastal habitats.

Local law enforcement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Captiva and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Division of Law Enforcement will provide officers on boats for the safety of participants.

The Captiva Coastal Cleanup Sept. 24th event will begin at Captiva Cruises, at McCarthy’s Marina, 11401 Andy Rosse Lane on Captiva Island. Dockage for boats and parking for cars is available.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, click here or contact event organizers at 239-872-6383.

