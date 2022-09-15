Two school threats prompt statement by Lee County school superintendent

Multiple incidents this week involving threats at Lee County schools prompted a statement by Christopher Bernier, the district's superintendent of schools.

Bernier's remarks, which sought help from students and parents in reporting and preventing threatening behaviors by and against students, came after incidents at Lehigh Acres Middle School and Mariner High School.

The superintendent indirectly cited the incidents in his statement: "During the past few days, there has been an increase in incidents involving threats made by, and against our students. Safety in our community is a responsibility of everyone. If a student sees something, they must say something. As a member of our school and larger community, everyone has a moral responsibility to ensure the safety of all. Our staff and School Resource Officers are prepared to support any student who comes forward and protect the information that they provide."

At the Lehigh school Wednesday, a 12-year-old female student brandished a weapon in the cafeteria, threatening another student.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Youth Services Division arrested the student and the Sheriff's Office released a statement: "This incident was isolated, and at this time there is no threat to any other students or faculty. The investigation remains active." A media briefing was planned by the Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon.

Cape Coral police said that officers were called to Mariner High School around 8 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a school threat.

A police spokesman said multiple reports from concerned students and parents were received due to a Snapchat photo that referenced Mariner High School getting “shot up” on Wednesday.

Detectives identified the alleged suspect as a 14-year-old North Fort Myers girl who is a student at Mariner.

The student was later was charged with written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Bernier's statement stressed that similar threatening behaviors would not be tolerated.

"Students involved in this type of action will be disciplined at a school level, but may face serious legal consequences as well," he said. "Some of these consequences may follow a child into adulthood, impacting their college, career and future."

The superintendent urged parents to talk with their children about the importance of appropriate behavior both online and at school.

"It’s important for our students to clearly understand the consequences of their own behavior, but it is just as important they understand the responsibility they have to ensure safe learning environments," he said. "Remember, if they see something, then they have an obligation to say something, and we have a an obligation to to protect the information they provide."

