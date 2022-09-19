Crash damages toll booth on I-75 in Collier County, injuries reported; FHP issues travel advisory

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles at the eastbound toll plaza on I-75.

A tractor-trailer hauling an empty cement tanker collided with the toll plaza and a passenger vehicle at mile marker 100 at the entrance to Alligator Alley.

A toll plaza worker sustained serious injuries and was flown to an area hospital. Two occupants in the passenger vehicle were transported with minor injuries.

Special to WGCU Public Media/FHP / FHP The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling an empty cement tanker, the toll plaza and a passenger vehicle, at mile marker 100 on eastbound Interstate 75.

Several of the eastbound Interstate 75 toll lanes have been closed. The inside Sun Pass lane and left attended lanes remain open at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Further details were unavailable.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

