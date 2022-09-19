Lee County utilities issues boil water notice for South Fort Myers area off Winkler Road

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued to 580 residences in neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road because of a watermain break.

Lee County Utilities issued the alert.

Currently residents in the affected area do not have water, but repair work is expected to be completed late Monday and water service restored.

Residents will need to comply with the precautionary Boil Water Notice, which applies to communities at the south end of Winkler Road. They include:



All of Banyan Bay

All of Catalina Isles

All of Belle Meade

All of Tropical Cove

All of Winkler Estates

Timber Run Court from 8761 Timber Run Court to the end of the cul-de-sac.

The repair is necessary due to recent heavy rainfall that caused a pipe to shift, which impacted in a 12-inch watermain near Banyan Bay Boulevard and Winkler.

As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary boil water notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a watermain drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary boil water notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete.

Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government on Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.

