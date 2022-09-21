FGCU Athletics receives $1 million donation from Hillmyer-Tremont Foundation

FGCU Athletics was presented Tuesday with a $1 million gift from the Hillmyer-Tremont Student Athlete Foundation.

The gift comes following the dissolution of the Foundation and after a unanimous vote of their Board to support scholarships for student-athletes at FGCU.

The Hillmyer-Tremont Student Athlete Foundation was established in December, 1997 to provide Scholarship support to deserving student-athletes. The foundation was named for successful businessman Monk Hillmyer and Hall of Fame SWFL coach and teacher Elmer Tremont.

"Hillmyer-Tremont Scholarship Foundation was founded in 1997, to provide assistance to Lee County youth, high school students, in pursuit of advancing their education," said board member Sam Crimaldi. "As you know, Florida Gulf Coast University has done that, and has exceeded everyone's expectations. We have been proud to support them over the years and now with this gift."

Named in honor and recognition of Monk Hillmyer, a long-time and successful businessman, and Elmer Tremont, Hall of Fame scholastic coach and teacher, the Foundation rewards student-athletes that demonstrate characteristics that best represent Monk and Elmer. These include team play, leadership, academic success, a commitment to community service, and demonstrated sportsmanship.

Many of the Scholarship recipients, from Lee County and FGCU, are current local residents, contributing back to the community in a wide range of activities.

Monk and Elmer became great friends over the years and enjoyed the camaraderie of spending time together at many levels of competitive sports. Most especially at Lee County games, at FGCU, and often traveling together to National Tournaments. This bond expanded to their personal lives as well.

"We are blessed to be the continued beneficiaries of The Hillmyer-Tremont Foundation and their amazing group of board members'," stated FGCU Director of Athletics Ken Kavanagh. "Through this most recent tremendous gift, we are afforded invaluable scholarship resources to greatly assist our capabilities to further support our current and future student-athletes to place us on par with the terrific accomplishments that our teams have been collectively producing both in the classroom and competitively. The timing of their significant additional generosity also comes at a critical juncture, as we both continue to dig our way financially out of these pandemic times and work amidst recent high inflation budgetary effects."

In 2001, the Foundation expanded Scholarship support to Southwest Florida's newest institution of higher learning, Florida Gulf Coast University. And now, FGCU serves as the public "home" of the Hillmyer-Tremont Foundation. Having cumulatively awarded over $2 million in Scholarships, the Foundation will continue supporting Lee County student-athletes in general and those attending FGCU.

The Hillmyer-Tremont Foundation has also sponsored FGCU's student-athlete Academic Honors Luncheon since 2010 which has seen hundreds of students recognized for having at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA including a record 87 Eagles this past year.

