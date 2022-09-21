Lee Health plans chronic pain self-management workshops

Learn how to better manage chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, headaches and more with a free program being offered by Lee Heath.

"All About You" is the title of the program, but the program teaches tools to self-manage chronic pain.

It runs for six weeks and is operated by The Self-Management Resource Program with the Self Management Program Center.

Information presented in the virtual workshop can help participants become empowered to improve their quality of life. Participants will learn how to more easily manage medications; understand the benefits of exercise; manage symptoms of stress, pain and fatigue; and make smarter decisions related to health eating.

Participants will also receive a copy of the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain.”

The virtual sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays beginning October 12, 2022 (virtual session).

Call 239-424-3121 for more information.

