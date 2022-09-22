New logo for FGCU, incorporating the Athletic Eagle, has landed

FGCU has a new logo.

President Michael Martin and Cabinet were presented Thursday with the final results of a survey that asked students, faculty, staff, alumni and other campus stakeholders to rank three options for a new institutional logo.

The Athletic Eagle, paired with the university's blue and green acronym, received the most support. Campus leaders agreed to move forward with that familiar image in the redesign.

FGCU will introduce and transition to the new logo in the coming months.

An announcement of the new logo said it gives the university the opportunity to present a more modern image of FGCU to the world, fine-tune brand architecture and develop accessibility standards for signage, which currently doesn’t exist university-wide.

"Our new logo stands out from other institutions and enables us to reproduce our brand in a clear manner, particularly through online, mobile and social media platforms," the release, sent on behand of Martin and the Cabinet, said.

More information about the rollout plans for the new logo are expected to be announced later in the semester, but it is expected to begin being used after the first of the year.

