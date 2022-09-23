What and how to prepare before a hurricane or major storm

Tropical Depression Nine formed overnight Thursday in the southeastern Caribbean and is predicted to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane next week, according to meteorologists.

Though the path of the storm could significantly shift, the time to prepare is now.

Start by making an emergency plan for your family or business. Find your evacuation zone and determine your flood risk at FloridaDisaster.org.

Evacuation Zones are designated by letter. Vulnerability may be assumed to increase as the designations go from Tropical Storm Zone to Zone F, with Tropical Storm Zone and Zone A as the most vulnerable.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management maintains a list of open shelters on their website if the need to evacuate should arise.

Organize an emergency kit for each member of your family, and don’t forget about pets.

Check-lists & Family Plans:

⦁ Emergency supply check-list

⦁ Family emergency blueprint

⦁ Create your own family plan

⦁ Pet preparations

Preparing Your Home:

⦁ FPL guide to hurricane preparedness

⦁ Planning your home for emergency weather & disaster

Emergency management officials suggest preparing a gallon of water per person, per day, at least three days of non-perishable food, battery-powered radios, first aid kits, medications, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, and extra cash.

Find a complete checklist of preparedness items at wgcu.org/weather or visit your counties emergency management website.

Don’t forget to stay informed. Keep up to date on major storm activity by downloading the Florida Storms weather app.

WGCU will remain on the air during a serious weather event and issue reminders about any new information as it becomes available.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. FPL is a sponsor of programs on WGCU and other public media stations.