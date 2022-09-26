Florida prepares for impacts of Hurricane Ian

Ian strengthened into a category one hurricane early Monday morning sporting winds near 75 mph with higher gusts.

According to the National Hurricane Center, rapid strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and Ian is expected to become a major hurricane tonight as it moves near western Cuba.

Tropical storm warnings now extend to the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge west to Key West as well as the Dry Tortugas. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Englewood south to Chokoloskee.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Megan Borowski reports Southwest Florida residents should be making final storm preparations, Monday, as tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as Tuesday evening.

Based on the increased intensity of the storm and its current forecasted track and potential storm surge and rainfall, Monday morning Lee County executed a State of Local Emergency.

A State of Local Emergency helps municipalities and counties prepare for and respond to situations such as hurricanes. A SOLE helps with governmental procurement processes, helps the community receive funds for recovery, and enables the ability of government to make decisions in response to the emergency that can be subsequently ratified.

The SOLE is posted along with other Hurricane Ian information at www.leegov.com/storm.

The county's staff are evaluating storm surge models and flood models at this time. As operational decisions are made, they will be shared with local media, social media and online. We continue to coordinate with our Emergency Operations Center partners as well as our state partners. Lee County Natural Resources and Department of Transportation staff are throughout the county this morning monitoring and adjusting in anticipation of heavy rainfall later this week.

On Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for all of Florida’s 67 counties. The Florida Emergency Operations Center has been activated at Level One. On Saturday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved DeSantis’ request for an emergency declaration.

During a press conference Sunday, DeSantis said the Florida National Guard is activating 2,500 Guardsmen statewide, who have already begun preparations at staging areas along the coast.

The Agency for Health Care Administration is completing onsite visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities that had previously been identified as being out of compliance with generator requirements ahead of Ian.

Florida has also waived state requirements to ensure pharmacies can prescribe 30-day emergency medication refills.

The Florida Department of Transportation has been directed to waive weight restrictions for commercial vehicles carrying fuel, food and other resources to help maintain adequate supplies.

Governor DeSantis will update the public on further preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee at 11 a.m. Monday.

In Collier County, a local State of Emergency was announced Sunday. A news release from Collier County government indicates no storm shelters or special needs shelters have opened as of yet. Collier residents are urged to stay on top of updates from the county at www.colliercountyfl.gov and to sign up for the county’s mass notification system Alert Collier.

Lee County residents are urged to stay on top of updates from the county at www.leegov.com and to sign up for the county’s alert system at AlertLee.

Lee County issued a press statement, Sunday, indicating that no local state of emergency has been declared as county officials continue to monitor Ian. The Lee County Emergency Operations Center is partially activated for planning purposes.

There are no posted closures or limitations of county services in Lee County and normal operations are planned for Monday.

Below, find links to information and alert systems throughout Southwest Florida residents can use to stay on top of storm information as well as details on evacuations and shelter locations:

In Collier County, sign up for the alert system here.

If evacuation is called for in Collier County, find a list here.

Get alerted about emergencies in Charlotte County by signing up for Alert Charlotte.

If evacuation is necessary in Charlotte County, find information here.

Get alerted about emergencies in Hendry County by signing up for its Emergency Alert Program.

In Glades County, get more information about evacuations here.

Sign up for alerts from the Glades County Emergency Management Office here.

Sign up for alerts from the Manatee County Emergency Management Office here.

Get a list of Manatee County shelters here.

Sign up for alerts in DeSoto County here.

As a member of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, WGCU will remain on the air during a serious weather event and issue reminders about the above as well as any new information as it becomes available.

