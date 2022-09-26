HURRICANE IAN: Preparations, plans, activities, cancellations

LEE COUNTY

STATE OF LOCAL EMERGENCY: Based on the increased intensity of the storm and its current forecasted track and potential storm surge and rainfall, Monday morning Lee County executed a State of Local Emergency.

A State of Local Emergency helps municipalities and counties prepare for and respond to situations such as hurricanes. A SOLE helps with governmental procurement processes, helps the community receive funds for recovery, and enables the ability of government to make decisions in response to the emergency that can be subsequently ratified.

The SOLE is posted along with other Hurricane Ian information at www.leegov.com/storm.

Staff are evaluating storm surge models and flood models at this time. As operational decisions are made, they will be shared with local media, social media and online. We continue to coordinate with our Emergency Operations Center partners as well as our state partners. Lee County Natural Resources and Department of Transportation staff are throughout the county this morning monitoring and adjusting in anticipation of heavy rainfall later this week.

The public and media are invited to join us for a Facebook Live event at 3 p.m. today. Go to https://www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc

In addition to updates from the Lee Board of County Commissioners and county staff, we will have updates from the School District of Lee County, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Port Authority.

County operations and office hours Monday are normal

SAND BAGS: For sand bags, visit your local fire department's Facebook pages and websites as they are updating the public on availability and locations.

FORT MYERS: Wednesday's meeting of the City of Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency Board of Commissioners has been cancelled due to the impending weather event. Please contact the CRA Office for assistance if needed.

PET HELP: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter is offering free wire crates and carriers to keep your pets safe within your home or if you need to evacuate. CCAS is also offering free cat and dog food to those in need. Crates/carriers and food will be available as follows:

Monday, September 26th from Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday September 27th from 9:00 a.m. to Noon.

The shelter is located at 325 SW 2nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33991 (between the Wm. Austin Youth Center and Sunsplash). Please come to the SIDE DOOR ENTRANCE (toward Sunsplash) to the door marked “DONATIONS.”

Supplies are limited and will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

SANIBEL: City staff have opened weirs that manage stormwater levels at Tarpon Bay and Beach Road to lower the current levels of water in the eastern and western pools of the Sanibel Slough.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

PARKS: Charlotte County staff are securing and preparing parks in advance of Hurricane Ian. Staff are flipping over picnic tables and securing trash cans, locking all park restrooms and removing flags.

McGuire Park splash pad is currently closed.

LIBRARIES, POOLS, PROGRAMS: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County Libraries, Recreation Centers, pools, and all programs will be closing at 4 p.m. Monday and will be closed Tuesday.

TRASH: Charlotte County mini-transfer facilities and the landfill will operate on normal schedules on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Curbside collection will occur as scheduled.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, mini-transfer facilities and the landfill will be closed. Curbside collection will not occur Wednesday. Curbside collection will resume Thursday, Sept. 29 for Wednesday pick-ups, Friday for Thursday pick-ups and Saturday for Friday pick-ups.

PRICE GOUGING: Under Florida law, it is illegal to charge unconscionable prices for goods or services following a declared state of emergency. This statute covers any essential commodities and services, meaning any good or service that is required for use as a direct result of the emergency. Those in violation face a second degree misdemeanor.

If you are a victim of price gouging you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101 or file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office by calling their hotline at 1-866-966-7226 or online here.

For more information visit: https://ccsoblog.org/2022/09/26/price-gouging-during-state-of-emergency-second-degree-misdemeanor-2/



COLLIER COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) is urging the public to be mindful of potential issues with sewage.

Following a storm, you may experience problems with the operation of your sewage system. If you have a septic system that runs by a dosing pump, it will not work without electricity. You should stop using water in your home as much as possible until the electricity comes back on.

Without the pump working, the septic tank will fill and may cause backup of sewage in your home.

For more information, please contact your county health department or visit www.floridahealth.gov or www.FloridaDisaster.org.

SARASOTA COUNTY

City of Sarasota: In preparation and response to Hurricane Ian, the City of Sarasota has declared a local state of emergency.

The declaration provides the City with more flexibility regarding expenditures and allocating resources, which may be necessary with storm surge from the Gulf of Mexico breaching portions of Ben Franklin Drive, additional localized street flooding, and the potential for wind damage caused by strong wind gusts and tornadoes.

City leadership is monitoring the storm closely and coordinating with the Sarasota County emergency management team and community partners to make determinations, including possible evacuations.

Storm preparations are underway with crews clearing storm water drains, positioning mobile generators in key areas to ensure continuity of utilities services, notifying construction contractors to secure sites and construction cranes and removing potential projectiles from parks.

Stay tuned to City of Sarasota social media channels and local news media for updates.

MANATEE COUNTY

EVACUATION ORDERS: Following the updated forecast of Hurricane Ian, public safety officials are announcing plans for evacuations, beginning with a MANDATORY Zone A evacuation and VOLUNTARY Zone B evacuation, effective at 8 a.m., Tuesday, September 27.

Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center will also move to a Level One activation at 8 a.m., Tuesday.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.