Evacuations and shelters in Manatee and Sarasota Counties ahead of Hurricane Ian

Evacuation orders have gone out for areas across Southwest Florida and shelters are opening in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach.

In Sarasota County an evacuation order has been issued for Level A including Longboat Key and mostly coastal areas of the county. The evacuation order also covers those living in vessels, RVs and mobile and manufactured homes. Emergency shelters in Sarasota open at noon, Sept. 27. Click here to find your level.

In Manatee County a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for people in Zones A and B with a voluntary evacuation issued for Zone C. Emergency shelters in Manatee County opened a 8 a.m., Sept. 27. Click here to find your zone.

Water will be shut off to residents and businesses on Siesta Key, Casey Key, Anna Maria Island and parts of Longboat Key Tuesday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.

Shelters in Manatee Counties will be at the following locations: (note: not all shelters are pet friendly)

Bayshore Elementary School, 6120 26th St. W., Bradenton

Braden River High School, 6545 State Road 70 E., Bradenton (Pet-friendly shelter)

Braden River Middle School, 6215 River Club Blvd., Bradenton

Daughtrey Elementary, 515 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Freedom Elementary School, 9515 State Road 64 E., Bradenton

Gullett Elementary School, 12125 44th Ave. E., Bradenton

Haile Middle School, 9501 State Road 64 E., Bradenton

Johnson-Wakeland School of International Baccalaureate, 2121 26th Ave. E., Bradenton

Lee Middle School, 4000 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton

Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Court W., Bradenton (Pet-friendly shelter)

McNeal Elementary School, 6325 Lorraine Road, Bradenton

Miller Elementary School, 601 43rd St. W., Bradenton

Oneco Elementary School, 5214 22nd St. Court E., Bradenton

Prine Elementary School, 3801 Southern Parkway, Bradenton

Rogers Garden Elementary School, 515 13th Ave. W., Bradenton

Seabreeze Elementary School, 3601 71st St. W., Bradenton

Willis Elementary School, 14705 The Masters Ave., Bradenton

Witt Elementary School, 200 Rye Road, Bradenton

Myakka City Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City

Buffalo Creek Middle School, 7320 69th St. E., Palmetto

Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th St. E., Palmetto (Pet-friendly shelter)

Tillman Elementary School, 1415 29th St. E., Palmetto

Harvey Elementary School, 8610 115th Ave. E., Parrish

Williams Elementary School, 3404 Ft. Hamer Road, Parrish

Kinnan Elementary School, 3415 Tellevast Road, Sarasota

Shelters in Sarasota County will be at the following locations:

Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port (Pet-friendly shelter)

Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 West Price Blvd., North Port (Pet-friendly shelter)

North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd., North Port (Pet-friendly shelter)

Woodland Middle School, 2700 Panacea Blvd., North Port (Pet-friendly shelter)

Booker High School, 3201 North Orange Ave., Sarasota (Pet-friendly shelter)

Brookside Middle School, 3636 South Shade Ave., Sarasota (Pet-friendly shelter)

Fruitville Elementary School, 601 North Honore Ave., Sarasota (Pet-friendly shelter)

Gulf Gate Elementary School, 6500 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota (Pet-friendly shelter)

Phillippi Shores Elementary, 4747 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (Pet-friendly shelter)

Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota (Pet-friendly shelter)

Southside Elementary School, 1901 Webber St., Sarasota (Pet-friendly shelter)

Taylor Ranch Elementary School, 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice (Pet-friendly shelter)

