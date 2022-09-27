Tornado warning, watch issued for southwestern and central Florida

A tornado warning was issued for southeastern Collier County and north central mainland Monroe County on Tuesday. At 5:18 p.m., a tornado-producing storm was located near Loop Road, 21 miles east of Chokoloskee, moving north at 25 mph.

Radar confirmed the tornado. Residents in that area were urged to take shelter immediately.

A tornado watch was issued for portions of central and south Florida, effective Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, from 4:45 p.m. until 5 a.m. Counties included are Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto and Highlands, as well as the cities of Arcadia, Avon Park, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, North Fort Myers, Naples, Placid Lakes, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, and Sebring.

Occasional supercells and a few tornadoes will be possible this afternoon across south Florida and the Keys, and overnight into parts of central Florida.

A tornado warning means a tornado is on the ground. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

