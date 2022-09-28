Hurricane Ian's rains cause widespread flooding; Naples Fire Rescue station inundated

A Facebook live video from the Naples Fire Rescue Department showed the agency's Station One on 8th Avenue South flooded by Hurricane Ian, with fire engines, rescue units and even firefighters and EMTs hip deep or more in water.

The live video, shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday, showed members of the department removing equipment from fire engines that had water halfway up the sides of the emergency vehicles.

The department's Station One is right behind Naples city hall.

Tarin Bachle, public information officer for Naples Fire Rescue, caught the flooding on the Facebook Live video.

The video also showed the department's brand new fire engine inside the station and nearly wheel-well deep in the flood waters.

Braun, Michael / A member of the Naples Fire Rescue Department helps unload equipment from an engine nearly half-way inundated by flood water from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday.

Bachle described the flooding as "water rushing in."

Other portions of the station were higher and allowed other department members to keep clear of the water.

Braun, Michael / A look at the parking lot outside the Naples Fire Rescue Station One and city hall in downtown Naples.

In the 12-plus minute Facebook Live video Bachle estimated there was about four-feet of water on the station's grounds and described the situation, "Please note, everyone here is safe. We are all OK. It's just our building and our equipment."

She also took time to make a plea to area residents: "We encourage you all to please stay off the roads."

At one point Bachle tried to inject a little humor into the video: "It's just another day at Naples Fire Rescue."

