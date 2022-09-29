Aftermath of Hurricane Ian touched many lives
1 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
Joe Dalton on vacation from Cleveland, Ohio checks out beached boats at Fort Myers Wharf on the Caloosahatchee River Thursday Sept. 29 one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County.
2 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
Residents and business owners cross the bridge to Fort Myers Beach Thursday Sept. 29, one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County. The island is not open to the general public
3 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
A woman walks in front of a giant fallen live oak tree Thursday, one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County.
4 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
Owner Robert Leisure walks into what used to be the gift shop of the Getaway Marina on Fort Myers Beach on Thursday Sept. 29, one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County.
5 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
Jonathan Strong of Cape Coral dives into flood waters while he and his girlfriend Kylie Dodd, also of Cape Coral knock on door in a flooded mobile home park community in Iona on Thursday, Sept. 29, one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County.
6 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
Sammie Clark,11, and Nevaeh Curran, 11 of Fort Myers Beach explore a flooded mobile home community in Iona on Thursday Sept. 29 one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County.
7 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
A couple carries their belongings out of a flooded mobile home community in Iona Thursday, Sept. 29 one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County.
8 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
What was once buildings and boats is now a tangled mess at San Carlos Boulevard and Main Street on San Carlos Island on Thursday Sept. 29 one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County. The community is at the base of the bridge to Fort Myers Beach.
9 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
What used to be the office and gift shop of the Getaway Marina is reflected in owner Robert Leisure glasses in Fort Meyers Beach, on Thursday, Sept. 29. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane on the Southwest coast of Florida.
10 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
Jonathan Strong of Cape Coral hugs Maida Dominguez after bringing her to dry land in a flooded mobile home community in Iona. Strong said he came to help out because "I can't just sit around while my house is intact and let other people suffer. It's what we do, community helping community."
11 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
Boats rest just off the roadway at the Port Sanibel Marina on Thursday Sept. 29, one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County.
12 of 12 — Hurricane Ian aftermath
Dave Loesser who lives in the Johnathan Harbor community talks on the phone next to a boat that has landed on top of pilings on the dock at Port Sanibel Marina on Thursday Sept. 29 one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County.
South Florida Sun Sentinel photojournalist Amy Beth Bennett snapped these shots in areas around Lee County affected by Hurricane Ian.