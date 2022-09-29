Charlotte County sets up temporary 911 lines

Following the destruction of Hurricane Ian, many telephone lines are down throughout Charlotte County.

In order to meet the needs of our residents, the Communications Center has begun utilizing cell phones to take emergency calls.

County officials said that the new lines are a temporary solution, and it does limit the capabilities of the operator. The officials also said they are still being inundated with calls so an immediate response is not guaranteed.

These numbers should be used for emergency situations only – meaning that it is a matter of life and death. Please continue to use the non-emergency line (941) 639-2101 for other matters.

The four temporary numbers are:

239-478-0810

239-478-4153

239-478-3922

239-478-4262

“I want to emphasize that these numbers are only for emergency situations. As you might expect, we are being inundated with calls for service right now – but these lines are to be used only in matters where someone’s life is in imminent danger," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said. "I also want to commend my Communications team for their quick-thinking and adaptability to serve the people of Charlotte County.”

The county will update residents once 911 lines are fully operational again.

