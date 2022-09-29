Collier household garbage and recycling collection services resumes Friday

Garbage and recycling collection services will resume Friday in unincorporated Collier County, the City of Marco Island and the City of Everglades.

The Collier County Landfill, the Immokalee Transfer Station and the Recycling Drop-off Centers will open on Friday. Residents are reminded that Recycling Drop-off Centers accept household chemicals, batteries and more; however, household waste is not accepted.

Household Waste

Residents are advised to place only garbage and recycling carts curbside on their regularly scheduled collection day, household garbage must be separated at least three feet from hurricane debris. Only contents in carts will be collected – no loose bags.

Hurricane Debris

Debris collection will not begin until at least October 5 to allow time for residents to put the items out. Please be patient for collection of these piles and monitor colliercountyfl.gov/hurricaneprep for updates. It will take some time to collect and all areas will have more than one pick up, as needed. There will be a deadline posted for debris to be placed on the street for pick up.

Place debris generated by Hurricane Ian curbside, at least three feet apart, in separate piles of: yard waste, construction and demolition (furniture, carpet), household hazardous waste, electronic waste and appliances.

Do not mix waste piles. Debris will be collected by a separate hauler than the usual garbage hauler. When placing curbside, avoid blocking the road, driveways, sidewalks, mailboxes and fire hydrants.

Any vehicles or vessels blocking roadways will be moved to the side to allow an accessible path. Residents are encouraged to claim their vehicle or boat.

Residents with questions may call the Collier Information Hotline by dialing 311 within Collier County or 239-252-8444. Information can also be found at www.colliercountyfl.gov and social media channels including www.facebook.com/CollierGov and www.twitter.com/CollierGov.

