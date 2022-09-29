Fort Myers photographer captures powerful images in Hurricane Ian's aftermath
Kinfay Moroti, a Fort Myers photographer, found power, hopelessness and hope in a variety of images taken following the deadly passage of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida.
James Grey looks for his house baot on Thursday (9/29/22) along the Caloosahatchee River in downtown Fort Myers, Flrodia. "The dream is gone," Grey said of losing his house boat. The storm surge from Hurricane Ian flooded most of downtown Fort Myers.
A Fort Myers resident makes his way on Thursday through a mass of boats that storm surge from Hurricane Ian pushed ashore into downtown Fort Myers, Florida.
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian pushed boat along the Caloosahatchee River into downtown Fort Myers, Flrodia. Myers.
Wearing gowns and socks, Jennifer Lee Schuster, left, and Marna Whitlock leave Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida, pictured in rear, on Thursday (9/29/2022) after being discharged. "This gown is all I have," said Schuster, as she and Whitlock walked back to the mobile home they were rescued from during Hurricane Ian. Lee Health is evacuating up to 400 patients to hospitals in Collier County because of water pressure losses at two of its campuses to include Health Park.
Jennifer Lee Schuster savages items from her mobile home after being discharged from Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida, on Thursday (9/29/2022), Schuster was rescued from her home during Hurrican Ian.
Stephen Hatchet and his wife Crystal salvage what they can on Thursday (9/29/22) after Hurricane Ian destroyed their mobile home in Suncoast Estates in North Fort Myers. Hundreds of families in Suncoast have been displaced by the hurricane.
Michael Stephenson, left, and Rickie Gates II, put a tarp on Stephenson's roof on Thursday (9/29/22) after Hurricane Ian ripped through North Fort Myers a day earlier.
Kathy Wuset takes in damage to her land on Thursday (9/29/22) outside her mobile home in Suncoast Estates in North Fort Myers. "Hope and pray. That's all I can do," says Wuset. Hundreds of families in Suncoast have been displaced by the hurricane.
Lonnie Garretson cries on Thursday (9/29/2022) upon seeing damage to mobile homes and flooding in Suncoast Estates in North Fort Myers. "This hurts deeply," said Garretson. Garretson has lived in the trailer park community since 1967.
An American flag flies at half-mast on Thursday (9/29/22) afterr Hurricane Ian damaged hundreds of mobile homes in Suncoast Estates in North Fort Myers.