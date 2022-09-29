Fort Myers photographer captures powerful images in Hurricane Ian's aftermath

5 of 13 — Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Hospital 1.jpg

Wearing gowns and socks, Jennifer Lee Schuster, left, and Marna Whitlock leave Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida, pictured in rear, on Thursday (9/29/2022) after being discharged. "This gown is all I have," said Schuster, as she and Whitlock walked back to the mobile home they were rescued from during Hurricane Ian. Lee Health is evacuating up to 400 patients to hospitals in Collier County because of water pressure losses at two of its campuses to include Health Park.