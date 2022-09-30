HURRICANE IAN: Closures, adjustments, delays

FGCU

All classes cancelled, including online modalities, as well as non-essential campus activities through Sunday, Oct. 9. We are tentatively planning to return to normal operations Monday, Oct. 10.

It is vital to hear from ALL students, faculty and staff so we can assess needs and move forward with reopening campus. It is critical that we hear from you. Call the FGCU Storm Recovery Call Center at (239) 310-5398 as soon as possible.

FGCU is only open to activated essential personnel. Residential students will receive communications from Housing shortly about the timeline to move back into on-campus residence halls.

IMAG

The IMAG History and Science Center announced it will be closed due to storm conditions. The museum expects to reopen 10:00AM Friday, October 7. The opening of Tutankhamun: Return of the King exhibition is expected to open soon thereafter. Thank you for your understanding.

