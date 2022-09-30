HURRICANE IAN: Government-related information

GENERAL INFORMATION

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis warns individuals and businesses looking to contribute to Hurricane Ian relief efforts to be cautious of imposter GoFundMe style crowdfunding websites and charity scams and encourages Floridians to donate to the Florida Disaster Fund. First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Thursday that within hours of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund received over $10 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

FEMA TIPS: Florida homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Pinellas, Sarasota, and Seminole counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov , by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app .

If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information ready:

• A current phone number where you can be contacted

• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

• Your Social Security number

• A general list of damage and losses

• Banking information if you choose direct deposit

• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the Hurricane Ian. If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, click HERE . For information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ian . Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema .

OKEECHOBEE WATERWAY

1. Notice to Navigation

Notice is given that all Locks on the Okeechobee Water Way and the Canaveral Harbor Lock are open for normal operation following Hurricane Ian.

Normal locking hours: Okeechobee Waterway Locks from 7 AM to 5 PM, Canaveral Harbor Lock 6 AM to 9:30 PM.

For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator at:

Okeechobee Waterway Locks from 7 AM to 5 PM

St. Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665

Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858

Moore Haven Lock & Dam 863-946-0414

Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616

W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451

Canaveral Harbor Lock 6 AM to 9:30 PM

Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421

LEE COUNTY

Donations accepted

The United Way and the Collaboratory have created an easy-to-use portal for donations. Monetary donations are more helpful at this time. Visit www.leegov.com/storm and click on the red “Donate” button to contribute to the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund. 100% of funds support nonprofits helping people affected by Hurricane Ian.

County operations

Lee County has announced that county offices will remained closed Monday, Oct. 3, and remain closed pending further notice. Lee County employees remain engaged in recovery efforts.

Getting help for family and friends

Distant friends and family can use the Emergency Service Request Form from the Florida Division of Emergency Management to request help for loved ones they have lost contact with following Hurricane Ian. Local residents can also use the form to ask for help.

Go to https://missing.fl.gov/es for the form.

Free food and water: Lee County – along with state and federal partners – will begin opening Points of Distribution (PODs) today for hurricane-impacted residents who need food and water.

The county is coordinating the initial opening of eight PODs throughout the county. Announcements will be made with location information as more PODs are mobilized and opened as supplies become available.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

As PODs open, the county will use its media partners, its Emergency Alert System (which reaches residents’ phones), its website and social media to inform the public of the POD locations. Check www.leegov.com for POD updates or follow @Lee County Government on Facebook,

www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc .

Locations now open:

Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs

Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, Fort Myers

Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral

Cape Coral Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral

Estero High School Ballfield Park, 9100 Williams Road, Estero

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers

Fleamasters Fleamarket, 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres

Lee County consolidates shelter operations; space remains for residents in need

Lee County is consolidating its shelter operations this afternoon as the shelter population shifts during recovery efforts. The remaining shelters still have space for people in need.

The shelters remaining open are:

East Lee County High School, 715 Thomas Sherwin Ave., Lehigh Acres

Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Pkwy., Estero

Island Coast High School, 2125 DeNavarra Pkwy, Cape Coral

South Fort Myers High School, 14020 Plantation Road, Fort Myers

Dunbar High School, 3800 Edison Ave., Fort Myers

The residents staying in the following shelters will be relocated to other shelters this afternoon:

Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres

Oak Hammock Middle School, 5321 Tice St., Fort Myers

Veterans Park Recreation center, 55 Homestead Road, Lehigh Acres

Varsity Lakes Middle School, 801 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres

Tortuga Preserve Elementary, 1711 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres

Treeline Elementary, 10900 Treeline Ave., Fort Myers

Manatee Elementary, 5301 Tice St., Fort Myers

Gateway High School, 13820 Griffin Drive, Fort Myers

Evacuees will have the option of moving to another shelter using their own vehicles or LeeTran. LeeTran vehicles will be taking evacuees to any of the open shelters of their choice.

Check www.leegov.com for Hurricane Ian updates. Follow @Lee County Government on Facebook,

BONITA SPRINGS: Bonita Springs Utilities, Inc. has maintained water service during and after Hurricane Ian throughout our service area, with the exception of Bonita Beach including Little Hickory Island, Big Hickory Island, and Black Island and the area west of Imperial Shores Blvd along Bonita Beach Road. These areas remain without water service at this time. All other portions of the service areas have water service available and are not under a boil water notice. FP&L has restored power to BSU’s two water plants and back-up generator power is no longer required. BSU’s two wastewater plants continue to rely on back-up generator power. We continue to request that our members conserve water. This is necessary as many of our wastewater lift stations remain without power and it will take time to pump down stations and send flow to the treatment plants.

If you have any questions, please contact Andy Koebel, Director of Operations, Bonita Springs Utilities, Inc. at (239) 992-0711.

SANIBEL: Access to Sanibel Island by boat is NOT PERMITTED. There is a 24-hour curfew in effect in Lee County and this curfew applies to Sanibel Island.

First responders are conducting a search and rescue operation and individuals attempting to access the island are interfering with these life-saving actions.

Phone information

A new number has been established for contacting the City of Sanibel. For reporting well-being checks or to volunteer resources, services, etc., please call (239) 603-7261.

If you have access to email, please send an email as follows:

WELL-BEING CHECK

If you are aware of an individual(s) who remained on island during Hurricane Ian and you need report a well-being check, please send an email to wellcheck@mysanibel.com and provide your name and number as well as the following information:



Name(s) of individual(s)

Address

Phone number

VOLUNTEERING

If you have resources such as boats, equipment, services, skills, etc., and would like to volunteer, please send an email to volunteer@mysanibel.com and provide the following information:



Name

Resource available

Phone number

Email address

Island mapping/Post-storm Aerial Imagery of Sanibel Now Available

Island-wide aerial imagery from NOAA:

https://storms.ngs.noaa.gov/storms/ian/index.html?fbclid=IwAR1YYHcv7QQuemXps7Oih_N1vsjzTp20vs4_Y-BMUeUtj8SmH6Xue9_b1Jk#12/26.4312/-82.0816

Helicopter footage of Lee County coastal areas including Sanibel & Captiva. South Seas Plantation can be seen at approximately 16:00 minutes and then the footage continues south to Sanibel and the Causeway.

https://www.facebook.com/WPLGLocal10/videos/1131909620765059



CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Charlotte County Public Works Initial Debris Push: Charlotte County Public Works has started the initial recovery response to Hurricane Ian. Clearing and removing disaster debris is a significant part of the recovery effort. We are currently in the first part of the recovery phase which includes the emergency push and clearing of large storm debris from the county’s major thoroughfares and arterial roads. This ensures roadways are clear from debris and allows a safe passage for emergency vehicles to respond to critical needs. Debris removal will be the second part of the recovery phase which will come at a later time.

Emergency push crews are mobilized throughout Charlotte County, with efforts concentrated in the heavily impacted areas of Charlotte County.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

Media and public can follow Charlotte County Emergency Management important emergency

information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and

www.twitter.com/ccoem.

Traffic Intersections: Any intersection without working traffic signals should be treated as a four way stop. Driving through an intersection without stopping is very dangerous.

If the traffic lights are working, obey the signal.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management’s important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.

BARRIER ISLANDS: Charlotte County emergency services are not being provided on barrier islands at this time. Fire & EMS and Sheriff’s Office personnel are not on the island and will not be deployed for emergencies.

PEACE RIVER BRIDGE: The U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River will be closed in both directions as of 3 p.m. All U.S. 41 lanes north- and southbound will be closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue.

The closure is a precautionary measure due to potentially dangerous conditions.

Southbound traffic will be rerouted to Kings Highway or Parmely Street. Northbound traffic will be rerouted to Marion Avenue or Olympia Avenue. Motorists should use Interstate 75 as an alternate route before reaching the closed intersections to relieve congestion.

Law enforcement will be on scene to direct traffic.

Charlotte County Utilities Water Service Information: The Charlotte County Utilities Department is aware of water service outages throughout the county, including west county and the burnt store area. We are working on restoring water throughout the county as quickly as possible.

As a reminder for those residents who have water, please limit your usage, and you are currently under a boil water notice until further notice.

When to Use Disinfected Water:

Drinking - Drinking water should be disinfected before use by any humans or animals. Water from your refrigerator dispenser will also need disinfected. Any ice in your ice-maker should be thrown away and no new ice made from your refrigerator should be used during the advisory. If you make ice in a tray, disinfect the water first.

Cooking - Any water to be used in cooking should be disinfected prior to use. Disinfected water should also be used to wash any food, such as fruits and vegetables. Baby formula should be prepared using disinfected water. Ensure your hands have been cleaned with disinfected water before handling any food.

Cleaning - Dishes can be hand-cleaned using tap water if they are rinsed afterwards for one minute in a bleach solution made from one tablespoon of bleach per gallon of tap water. Dishes should then be left to air dry. It is safe to wash clothes in tap water.

Personal Hygiene - General hand-washing can be done with tap water and soap; however, if you will be in contact with food use disinfected water to prevent any contamination to prepared food. If you have any open cuts, wounds, or sores, disinfected water should be used when cleaning the afflicted area. Individuals who have had recent surgery, chronic illness or are immunosuppressed may want to use disinfected water for any personal hygiene to ensure health. While tap water is safe for bathing and showering, care should be taken not to allow water in the eyes, nose or mouth to prevent pathogens from entering your body. Children and disabled individuals should be supervised when bathing to ensure no water is ingested. Disinfected water should be used for brushing teeth. Tap water is safe for shaving, as long as care is taken to prevent water from entering the eyes, nose, mouth or shaving cuts.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

Media and public can follow Charlotte County Emergency Management important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.

Charlotte County Utilities Water Service Information

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Sept. 30, 2022) – The Charlotte County Utilities Department is aware of water service outages throughout the county, including west county and the burnt store area. We are working on restoring water throughout the county as quickly as possible.

As a reminder for those residents who have water, please limit your usage, and you are currently under a boil water notice until further notice.

When to Use Disinfected Water:

Drinking - Drinking water should be disinfected before use by any humans or animals. Water from your refrigerator dispenser will also need disinfected. Any ice in your ice-maker should be thrown away and no new ice made from your refrigerator should be used during the advisory. If you make ice in a tray, disinfect the water first.

Cooking - Any water to be used in cooking should be disinfected prior to use. Disinfected water should also be used to wash any food, such as fruits and vegetables. Baby formula should be prepared using disinfected water. Ensure your hands have been cleaned with disinfected water before handling any food.

Cleaning - Dishes can be hand-cleaned using tap water if they are rinsed afterwards for one minute in a bleach solution made from one tablespoon of bleach per gallon of tap water. Dishes should then be left to air dry. It is safe to wash clothes in tap water.

Personal Hygiene - General hand-washing can be done with tap water and soap; however, if you will be in contact with food use disinfected water to prevent any contamination to prepared food. If you have any open cuts, wounds, or sores, disinfected water should be used when cleaning the afflicted area. Individuals who have had recent surgery, chronic illness or are immunosuppressed may want to use disinfected water for any personal hygiene to ensure health. While tap water is safe for bathing and showering, care should be taken not to allow water in the eyes, nose or mouth to prevent pathogens from entering your body. Children and disabled individuals should be supervised when bathing to ensure no water is ingested. Disinfected water should be used for brushing teeth. Tap water is safe for shaving, as long as care is taken to prevent water from entering the eyes, nose, mouth or shaving cuts.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

Media and public can follow Charlotte County Emergency Management important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.

Food/water distribution: A food and water distribution site is open at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Additional distribution sites will be opening as recovery efforts continue.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-5600 or 941-743-1320.

Reunification Assistance: If you need help connecting with your loved ones after Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross can assist you. The Reunification Plan tools can help if assistance is needed locating a missing friend or relative because of a current disaster.

Call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and provide as much detail as you can to assist us in potentially locating your missing loved one. Alternatively, you can submit your information via forms (English and Spanish available) found online at COADFL.org

MANATEE COUNTY

Wastewater System Repairs Continue: Manatee County residents and visitors are still being asked to “refrain from the drain” to limit wastewater system impacts.

205 of the county’s 738 lift stations (which move sewage from a lower-to-higher elevation facilities to wastewater treatment plants) were offline or without power as of 8 a.m. today (Friday).

